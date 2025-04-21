Palmdale woman arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment 

A 43-year-old Palmdale woman was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment after California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers conducted a traffic stop in Agua Dulce.

According to CHP Newhall-area Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, CHP units observed a black Chevrolet sedan traveling northbound on the State Route 14 freeway just south of Escondido Canyon Road on Sunday at approximately 10:24 p.m.

CHP officers conducted an enforcement stop on the suspect’s vehicle, and the driver exited the freeway at Escondido Canyon Road, Burgos-Lopez wrote in an emailed statement.

After an investigation, officers arrested the woman on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment because she was transporting a minor passenger, wrote Burgos-Lopez.

He added that the driver was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the minor was transported home.