Palmdale woman arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment 

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office.
A 43-year-old Palmdale woman was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment after California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers conducted a traffic stop in Agua Dulce.  

According to CHP Newhall-area Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, CHP units observed a black Chevrolet sedan traveling northbound on the State Route 14 freeway just south of Escondido Canyon Road on Sunday at approximately 10:24 p.m. 

CHP officers conducted an enforcement stop on the suspect’s vehicle, and the driver exited the freeway at Escondido Canyon Road, Burgos-Lopez wrote in an emailed statement.  

After an investigation, officers arrested the woman on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment because she was transporting a minor passenger, wrote Burgos-Lopez.  

He added that the driver was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the minor was transported home.  

Picture of Maya Morales

Maya Morales

