Shots reported in Saugus, person detained 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a person at Magic Mountain Parkway and Bouquet Canyon Road Tuesday morning after receiving a report of possible shots fired, according to a station official.

Watch Deputy Upchurch said deputies received a call for service at approximately 9:45 a.m. for possible shots fired near Drayton Street and Railroad Avenue.

A man named Tom, a witness at the scene who declined to provide his last name, said he called 9-1-1 after he heard three gunshots.

Multiple units were requested to respond to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Magic Mountain Parkway after a deputy had located a suspect, according to radio dispatch traffic. The deputy said he was detaining the suspect at gunpoint, per radio traffic.

Upchurch could not confirm that the suspect was detained at gunpoint. He was able to confirm the suspect was located at the intersection.

Upchurch said deputies were still at the scene investigating as of the publication of this story and he did not yet have any more information.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

Staff Writer Katherine Quezada contributed to this story.