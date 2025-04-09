Theft suspects face hearing next week 

A preliminary hearing for a couple accused in a string of thefts, including incidents aimed at retailers like Target, is scheduled for next week, according to court records.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives said cooperation from loss-prevention officers and surveillance footage helped them track down suspects who stand accused of taking goods, assault and being felons in possession of weapons and ammunition, per court records.

On April 15, some of the evidence gathered so far against Nathanial Rivas Jr., 44, and Maria De La Torre, 31, is scheduled to be presented to Judge Robert Sanchez DuFour, who will decide whether there’s enough to merit a trial.

The detectives who spent months investigating their case said they were aided by Proposition 36, which voters authorized in November as a way to toughen some drug and theft penalties.

Specifically, Proposition 36 “allows felony charges for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950, if the defendant has two prior drug or theft convictions,” according to the California Secretary of State’s website. Both suspects also have previous felony convictions.

Station officials said they found evidence linking both to multiple incidents, as well as evidence recovered in a February search, which was reflected in the charges filed by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office

Both pleaded not guilty to their charges at their preliminary arraignment, where Rivas answered to felony charges: second-degree robbery, organized retail theft, a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition. He also was charged with special allegations due to his previous convictions.

De La Torre answered to organized retail theft, shoplifting with two or more priors, second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, in addition to the felony possession charges for a firearm and ammunition.

Their 8:30 a.m. April 15 hearing is expected to take approximately 90 minutes in Department H in the San Fernando courthouse.