3 Reasons to Invest in Fleet Maintenance Software

Did you know that the average large organization with north of 1,000 workers uses, on average, 177 software as a service (SaaS) applications? That’s a lot of applications to keep track of. But there’s more…

The same source adds that SaaS tools account for seven in 10 software tools in corporations.

Whether your business has more or fewer than 1,000 employees, odds are it uses more software tools than you can list off the top of your head. Whether for customer relationship management or accounting, project management or emailing, word processing or anything else, software applications are indispensable tools that companies need. It would be hard to imagine how any business can operate without software.

While few businesses want to add more software to what they already have, sometimes it makes sense to add another solution.

For example, you should consider a fleet maintenance system if your company has any vehicles used for business purposes. Vehicle assets that your business shouldn’t overlook since they may be must-haves.

Consider these three reasons why it makes sense to invest in fleet maintenance software that helps your business take proper care of its cars, vans, trucks, and other types of vehicles.

1. Keep Vehicles on the Road Longer

Reuters cites S&P as saying last year that Americans hold onto their vehicles for 12.6 years on average. While the global chip shortage stemming from coronavirus-related lockdowns has in recent years contributed to higher car prices, things are normalizing on that front. But that doesn’t mean everyone’s in a rush to buy spanking-new cars. Some car owners prefer to maintain their older cars rather than shoulder massive vehicle loans that sink them into debt.

When it comes to your business vehicles, you may not want to keep them for as long as the average car owner. But if they’re properly maintained and repaired as needed, you may get more life out of them than you think.

Fleet maintenance software is one way to extend your vehicles’ longevity. Such software will provide reminders about essential maintenance, keep a record of upkeep so you can keep track, and ensure your vehicles are in good shape and safe for workers to operate.

2. Reduce Instances of Expensive Repairs

Preventive maintenance is a must if you want to reduce the odds of expensive repairs. While every vehicle will need repairs at some point, you can delay some issues or at least prevent some problems.

Getting regular oil changes, changing the brake pads and servicing the braking system, rotating the tires, checking and topping up the fluids, and doing other things will keep your fleet functioning properly.

Resist the urge of putting repairs on the back burner. Doing so could make things worse and cost you a small fortune — or a big one — to fix them down the road.

So, buying a fleet maintenance solution is an investment in your company’s vehicles. Considering how such a tool can extend the longevity of cars, trucks, and SUVs, it can be a prudent investment.

3. Limit Instances of Unplanned Downtime

Unplanned downtime is something no business wants to contend with. It can mess up your operations, upset customers who face delays in getting orders, and waste money if you’re paying employees for tasks they can’t do without operational work vehicles.

Using fleet maintenance software will ensure that your company’s vehicular assets are properly taken care of to reduce the odds of unplanned downtime.

Fleet maintenance software is worth using if your company owns vehicles used for business purposes. It’s an investment that can maximize uptime and minimize unplanned downtime that costs your company money.