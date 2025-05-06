6 patients transported following crash into building  

Six patients, including two children, were transported to different hospitals following a crash in which a semi-truck collided into a building on Friday afternoon in Gorman, according to a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

Officers were dispatched to the 28100 block of West Avenue C6 just off State Route 138 to a call of 2 semi-trucks into a building, said CHP Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez.

Upon arrival, officers determined through their investigation that two semi-trucks crashed, causing one of them to collide into a structure, he said, adding that six people were transported to hospitals following the incident.

One child and two adults were taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, and another child and two adults were taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center via helicopter as a precaution, according to Burgos Lopez and the CHP’s incident logs.

The crash remains under investigation as the publication of this story and anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the CHP Newhall office at 661-600-1600 and speak to Officer Perez.