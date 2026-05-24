Notable Monuments Across the United States 

There are many ways for Americans to honor those who have fought for the United States and gave the ultimate sacrifice. Visiting war memorials can instill a greater sense of appreciation for the men and women who have served in the United States military. The following are some notable war memorials.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is an iconic memorial located in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Cemetery officials note New York Congressman and World War I veteran Hamilton Fish, Jr., played an integral role in establishing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by proposing legislation that provided for the internment of one unknown American soldier killed during WWI. Guards are now present at the tomb 24/7, and visitors, including U.S. presidents and foreign dignitaries, typically lay a wreath at the tomb to honor the sacrifices of all U.S. veterans.

Korean War Veterans Memorial

The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. honors the roughly 1.5 million American veterans who fought alongside forces from the United Nations in a conflict that lasted from 1950 to 1953. Nineteen sculptures depicting U.S. servicemen on patrol during the conflict are among the many notable components of this moving memorial, which also features a wall and pool of remembrance that display the names of the more than 36,000 Americans killed during the Korean War.

Liberty Memorial

The Liberty Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, was built in 1926 to honor the brave American service members who lost their lives in World War I. The Liberty Memorial, which is now known as the National World War I Museum and Memorial, is an iconic landmark in Kansas City that features the Liberty Memorial Tower, which rises 217 feet about Memorial Courtyard and 268 feet above the North Lawn. The top of the tower emits a flame at night to create a stunning visual. Memory Hall on the east side of the Liberty Memorial Tower containing a portion of the Panthéon de la Guerre, an iconic French painting that depicts the Allied nations of World War I.

USS Arizona Memorial

The USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, is dedicated to preserving the memories of the sacrifices of servicemen who fought in the Pacific theater throughout World War II. The memorial marks the resting place of more than 1,100 sailors during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, an event that led to U.S. involvement in World War II. The memorial is accessible exclusively by boat and the sunken remains of the battleship USS Arizona straddle the site.

These are just four of the many notable landmarks that commemorate the sacrifice and service of U.S. military members over the course of the nation’s history. (MC) 