Some of the Most Underrated Places in Southern California 

By Angela Timmons

Only in California

Southern California is home to so many amazing places that it’s easy to overlook some incredible destinations when you have so many options in front of you. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of 10 delightful yet underrated places in Southern California that shouldn’t be overlooked. From a magnificent hike with soaring ocean views to a rustic steakhouse out in the middle of nowhere, you’ll want to make sure to experience these Southern California destinations for yourself.

California Botanic Garden

Did you know there was a secret garden hiding in the town of Claremont? It’s not a secret exactly, but it does appear to be a Southern California hidden gem that many people don’t know about and we’d like to change that. At the California Botanic Garden, you’ll find a picturesque 2.5-mile trail that can be walked at a leisurely pace. Along the route, you’ll spot a variety of native California plants and flowers that are a delight to the senses. Check out the California Botanic Garden Facebook page (bit.ly/4uP1JKx) for all the information to plan your visit.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

Palm Desert is a location that is often overlooked for a day trip, but it’s one destination in Southern California that deserves another visit, especially if you plan to visit The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. In addition to the abundant wildlife and natural scenery, you’ll find at The Living Desert, one highlight this Southern California zoo offers is the opportunity to feed the giraffes by hand. How adorable is that? Be sure to visit the Living Desert Facebook page (bit.ly/4dDr9Vo) for all the information on events and admission.

Torrey Pines State Reserve

Perhaps one of the most jaw-dropping destinations for a hike, Torrey Pines State Reserve will leave you speechless as you look out at the stunning view. Once you arrive, you’ll find several trails to hike that range from easy to moderate. You can find more about this hidden gem in Southern California by checking out the Torrey Pines State Reserve Facebook page (bit.ly/4u9Q1dt).

Gardens of the World

Gardens of the World is one of the prettiest public gardens in SoCal and yet there are many people who tell us they never even knew it existed. Wander through this spectacular stretch of land tucked inside Thousand Oaks and you’ll get to explore a variety of gardens including an Italian garden, a French garden, a Japanese garden and an English rose garden, just to name a few. You can find out more on the Gardens of the World website (gardensoftheworld.info).

Three Sisters Waterfalls Trails

Tucked inside the small town of Julian, you’ll find a little-known hiking trail that leads to one of Southern California’s most refreshing swimming holes. Three Sisters Falls Trail is a moderate four-mile trail with a refreshing surprise at the end. Make sure to pack your swimsuit as you’ll want to jump in and cool off after clocking those miles on the trail.

For more information about the Three Sisters Falls and trail, visit AllTrails at bit.ly/3R3P1c8.

Big Falls

In the event one waterfall isn’t enough to satisfy you, we’ll let you in on a secret about another waterfall in Southern California that just so happens to be the tallest waterfall around. To reach Big Falls, take the Big Falls Trail. You’ll enjoy a moderate 4.5-mile hike on your way to this stunning waterfall that is quite a sight to see in person.

For more information, visit The U.S. Forest Service at bit.ly/4380dXK.

Prospect Park

We have so many beautiful parks in Southern California that often get overlooked. One of our favorite parks that is quite underrated is Prospect Park. You can find this peaceful escape out in nature at 352 Prospect Dr., Redlands. Whether you enjoy wildlife, nature trails, or just want to escape the heat in a park filled with trees, Prospect Park is a picture-perfect place to be.

For more information, visit AllTrails at bit.ly/4nxnlbS

Stars Antique Market

In addition to the many underrated outdoorsy destinations that can be found in Southern California, there are also a few indoor destinations that get overlooked. Stars Antique Market is a splendid place to score a treasure. Whether you’re an antique collector or you just love finding great bargains, Stars Antique Market is a joy to discover. You can visit the Stars Antique Market Facebook page (www.face

book.com/StarsAntiqueMarket) for more information.

Trabuco Oaks Steakhouse

It’s hard to resist a great steakhouse. Especially one that’s out in the middle of nowhere as getting there is half the fun. Located in Trabuco Canyon, you’ll find Trabuco Oaks Steakhouse, a charming restaurant that serves mouthwatering meals in a rustic setting that can’t be beat. For more information, visit the Trabuco Oaks Steakhouse website (trabuco

oakssteakhouse.com).

Griffith Observatory

One of the most remarkable places to experience in Southern California that locals often forget about is Griffith Observatory. Not only for tourists, but this stunning destination in Southern California is perhaps one of the best day trips a local can take. And it’s free. You can find out more, including hours of operation and current events on the Griffith Observatory page at griffithobservatory.lacity.gov. 