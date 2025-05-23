Anna Meeks | Schiavo’s Voting Record Is Telling

I read with interest Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s attempted defense of herself (May 20) when it comes to Assembly Bill 379 and protecting ALL children in California. AB 379 originally included provisions making it an automatic felony for adults to solicit sex from 16- or 17-year-olds, aligning with existing felony laws for minors 15 and younger. The Assembly Public Safety Committee, led by Democrat Nick Schultz, voted to remove these felony provisions, weakening the bill to maintain misdemeanor penalties for 16- and 17-year-olds.

On May 1, when Republicans and Assemblywoman Maggie Krell proposed amendments to reinstate the felony language, Schiavo voted against these amendments on the Assembly floor. Pilar did not publicly support restoring the felony provisions at this stage, nor did she make a statement advocating for them, unlike Krell, who publicly aligned with Republicans to protect all minors.

Yet, Pilar attempts to align herself with Krell’s efforts, which is false.

The bottom line when it comes to protecting children: Pilar Schiavo did not admit in her article she SUPPORTED the initial amended watered-down version. She should have admitted it was a mistake and vowed to do better. But her ego and epic lack of common sense wouldn’t let her. She can spin it all she wants. Her article is nothing but a bunch of bunk.

Don’t take her word for it — look at her voting record.

Anna Meeks

Valencia