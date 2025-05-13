Annette Lucas | Help Preserve Our Road Network

If you live in Canyon Country, Newhall, Valencia, or commute in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Wiley Canyon development has repercussions for everyone.

The Village at Wiley Canyon has produced yet another alternative (five) to the development with no requirement to widen Wiley Canyon to four lanes as required in the city’s general plan.

Yes, even with the current alternative, Wiley Canyon Road is proposed to stay a two-lane road,

The outlook is very grim for future traffic as more development is done and Wiley Canyon from Orchard Village Road to Lyons Avenue becomes six lanes as planned and eventually all the way to Whites Canyon and the State Route 14 freeway as a major highway.

Just imagine the bottleneck of traffic as these six lanes come to the two-lane Wiley Canyon Road!

Speak out and help us preserve the city’s traffic plan. Please plan to attend the meeting, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the barn on the property. Only homeowners within one thousand feet of the project site were notified about this meeting but we need to voice our concerns as residents of Santa Clarita.

This alternative will not be presented by the city of Santa Clarita as a public review but will be presented when it comes to a Planning Commission meeting at a date uncertain.

Annette Lucas

Newhall