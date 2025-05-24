Brian Richards | Tax Breaks for Billionaires … Not

Outrageous!

Recently the House of Representatives advanced the so-called Big Beautiful Bill. Whether it passes the Senate remains to be seen.

I want to express my outrage to House Republicans and to President Donald Trump for once again gifting tax breaks to billionaires and stiffing the working class. If the bill passes there will no longer be any tax on tips and on overtime. I am sick of billionaires getting these tax breaks and now tips and overtime, too? I’m thankful our own Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, voted against this giveaway to billionaires. This cannot stand and I plan on stiffing anyone that makes tips since they are billionaires and don’t need the money anyway. I also run a small company and you can bet all the billionaires working for me wont see one minute of overtime, ever!

What’s next, no taxes on Social Security too? Let me tell you, those 73 million greedy billionaires receiving Social Security do not deserve another tax break. I’m writing my senators to tell them to vote no on this fiscal abomination. Enough is enough for all these billionaires with their tips and overtime.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch