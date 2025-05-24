Burglary reported in Stevenson Ranch hours after attempted burglary 

A burglary was reported in Stevenson Ranch on Friday afternoon, just a few hours after sheriff’s deputies were notified of an attempted burglary in a nearby home, according to a spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The second incident was reported on the 25700 block of Hood Way at approximately 3 p.m. less than a mile away from an attempted burglary on Tennyson Lane that was reported earlier that day.

Deputies found a garage door damaged due to forced entry at the Hood Way residence and personal items were stolen from the home, Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman with the station, said on Friday evening. It was unclear what specific items were taken, and their estimated value.

Earlier that day, deputies responded to reports of an attempted burglary at approximately 11 a.m. in which three male suspects described to be wearing construction gear along with gaiter masks gained entry of the residence through the side of the yard, Jensen said.

The incidents appear to be connected, Jensen said, adding that both reports stated the suspect vehicle was a small black SUV with red running boards.

No arrests have been made as of the publication of this story, but station officials are still actively investigating the incidents.

The exact time of when the burglary and attempted burglary remains unknown, as they were only reported after the informants discovered the forced entry.