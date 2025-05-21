Canyon Coyotes bring home honors from Poppy Festival 

News release

The Canyon Coyotes recently participated in the Poppy Festival for livestock in the Antelope Valley.

At this event, members get to show and sell the livestock projects that they have been raising for the past eight to 12 months. Members brought in animals on April 24 to the Poppy Festival. They cared for them and showed them through April 29 and auctioned them off on April 30.

Here are the top-placing Canyon Coyotes for market and showmanship:

• Savanna Alexander: third in senior swine showmanship.

• Colten Alexander: first in junior lamb showmanship and third in 4-H junior master showmanship.

• Dustin Alexander: first in novice lamb showmanship and first in swine showmanship.

• Aubrey Mclure: third in market lamb class and second in swine market weight class.

• Emily Miller: 4-H reserve grand champion for market goat, fourth overall for market goat, senior goat showmanship champion, and she was awarded first place in 4-H Senior Master Showmanship.

• Kaily Rogers: third in her market swine class, eighth in swine showmanship senior, fourth in market lamb, and fifth in lamb showmanship.

• Makenna Rogers: first in swine showmanship, third in market lamb, fifth in lamb showmanship, and sixth in 4-H senior master showmanship

• Dagon Sparks: second in goat showmanship, third market goat in 4-H, and sixth in 4-H junior showmanship

• Wyatt Waldron: bred and fed reserve champion swine and third in his swine market class.

• Presley Waldron: bred and fed swine champion and first in her swine market class.

“Congratulations to all these amazing showmen. They all worked so hard to get to fair and really put on a show. We are looking forward to next year,” the Canyon Coyotes said in a news release.