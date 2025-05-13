CHP: Multiple unregistered firearms found in vehicle after collision 

A 54-year-old man from Washington was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm after California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers responded to a solo vehicle collision on the northbound Interstate 5.

According to CHP Newhall-area Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, at approximately 2:54 p.m. on Monday, the CHP received a call of a grey Lexus SUV that crashed into the center median on northbound I-5, just north of Templin Highway.

When CHP officers arrived on the scene, they began to conduct an investigation of the vehicle, wrote Burgos-Lopez in an emailed statement. During the investigation, multiple firearms, one being an assault rifle were found, the statement said.

He added that upon further investigation an officer determined none of the firearms had been registered. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station without further incident.