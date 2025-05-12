CHP: Suspect holds girlfriend against will  

A suspect was arrested on suspicion of holding his girlfriend against her will in his vehicle on Friday night, according to an email statement by Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

Officers received the call at 7:34 p.m., according to the statement.

The informant was able to track her niece and provide a detailed description of the suspect and the vehicle, according to Burgos-Lopez’s email statement.

The incident began on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near the Terra Bella exit in the San Fernando Valley, Burgos-Lopez’s email statement said.

When the suspect vehicle travelled northbound on I-5, CHP officers were quick to respond to the call and get into position to initiate an enforcement stop, according to the statement.

CHP officers located the vehicle as it travelled northbound on California State Route 14 just south of Soledad Canyon Road and conducted an enforcement stop on the suspect vehicle, which exited on Soledad Canyon Road, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to the statement.