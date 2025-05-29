Christopher Lucero | A Laugh Riot

What The Signal Editorial Board posted on May 10 was a triumph of dark satire. It satirized the depraved depth of some conservatives and/or Republicans — who joyfully celebrate Trump Derangement Syndrome (“TDS”) when liberals manifest it — in a tirade of mock Republican suffering from the depths of Democrat Derangement Syndrome (“DDS”?). It (told) a story about legislation that (was) not yet approved then utilized sham hypocrisy of name calling — “liars and perverts” — a half-dozen times even while name-calling has been deemed inappropriate by the very same Editorial Board.

The mock Republican defiled itself, teetering on mental collapse, all in the name of political rhetoric. That is tragically funny.

Christopher Lucero

Saugus