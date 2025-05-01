City to kick off ‘Celebrate’ culture series 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to its Celebrate cultural event series, which is returning for its fourth year starting this month at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.

Every second Friday of the month from May through September, the Celebrate series highlights different cultures and their customs, food, music, art and entertainment.

The Celebrate series kicks off the season 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 9, with a celebration of Ireland, featuring Irish arts and crafts, food trucks and a live Celtic folk rock band.

The full Celebrate schedule for 2025 is:

May 9 – Ireland.

June 13 – New Zealand.

July 11 – Colombia.

Aug. 8 – Italy.

Sept. 12 – Thailand.

For more information about the Celebrate event series, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].