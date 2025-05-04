Create New Mother’s Day Memories 

Mother’s Day 2025 will fall on Sunday, May 11. No one will ever love you like your mother. Show your mom why she is the most important and special woman in your life by treating her to a few fun and unique experiences for Mother’s Day.

Celebrate Mother at Le Chene

12625 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce 91390

Info lechene.com/event/mothers-day-2025-at-le-chene

One of Santa Clarita’s iconic restaurants Le Chene is the perfect Mother’s Day brunch venue. Enjoy the tranquil gardens and Old World ambiance at one of Los Angeles County’s most noteworthy French restaurants. Brunch be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Along with its regular dinner menu, Le Chene is offering a special brunch menu which includes eggs benedict (muffin, Canadian bacon, eggs and hollandaise sauce); eggs Alsacienne (pasta, mushrooms, ham, eggs and hollandaise sauce); quiche Lorraine; chicken and mushroom crepes; chicken cordon bleu with egg; and crab cake Florentine with eggs, all priced at $27.

Afternoon Tea on the Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway Long Beach 90802

Info www.queenmary.com/seasonal-events.htm

Your mom is a queen. Isn’t it time she was treated like one? What better way to honor her than by visiting another queen, Queen Mary?

Experience a traditional afternoon tea aboard the Queen Mary, where timeless charm meets ocean views. This is a perfect escape into tradition aboard a legendary ship, with your legendary mom.

Enjoy fine teas, finger sandwiches, scones and pastries in the ship’s stunning Art Deco setting, a refined tradition perfect for Mother’s Day. Tickets are $60 per person, includes ship admission.

Picnic at Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr. , La Cañada Flintridge 91011

Info www.descansogardens.org

Embrace the beauty of spring with a picnic at Descanso Gardens. The gardens offer some of the most beautiful vistas in May, showcasing an array of colorful roses, camellias and native plants.

Bring a basket filled with mom’s favorite foods and enjoy a picnic at the tables outside of the guest services office, or grab a bite from the on-site café inside the garden gates. It’s a peaceful retreat amidst nature’s splendor. Don’t forget to take photos to remember this special Mother’s Day.

Admission to Descanso Gardens is $15 for adults, $11 for seniors. Advance tickets are required.

Play the Ponies at Santa Anita Park

285 W Huntington Dr., Arcadia 91007

Info bit.ly/4juViqD

Santa Anita racetrack will offer a full card of racing on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11. It will offer a variety of options for making the day special for mom including:

Premium Box Seats & General Admission $10-$30. Box Seats include reserved seating for the day with a private TV. Admission includes entrance into the park only.

Chandelier Room Party on Mother’s Day $125. Enjoy a special Mother’s Day party in the elegant Chandelier Room. Includes a SILKS table and mimosa tastings.

FrontRunner Mother’s Day Buffet $100. Celebrate Mother’s Day with a buffet style meal and world-class racing. Table and barstool options available.

Trackside Dining on Mother’s Day $90. Treat mom to a multi-course family style lunch, a glass of sparkling wine and a reserved dining table just past the finish line.

Mother’s Day Apron BBQ Picnic $50. Includes admission, a BBQ plate, one craft beer or wine, an ice cream treat and a seat, first come, first served.

Rooftop Brunch at Perch L.A.

448 S. Hill St., Los Angeles 90013

Info www.perchla.com

Start mom’s special day with a luxurious brunch at Perch, a chic rooftop bistro perched above downtown Los Angeles offering panoramic views of the city skyline.

This French-inspired restaurant creates a sophisticated, yet cozy, ambience. Indulge in the menu featuring classic dishes with a modern twist, while enjoying live music.

Enjoy baked brie, crab or smoked salmon benedict, omelets, shrimp scampi, French toast and more. Brunch is offered on Saturdays and Sundays 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required, available on the website or Open Table.

Afternoon Tea in The Living Room

The Peninsula Beverly Hills, 9882 South Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills 90212

Info bit.ly/44fQCjK

Indulge in a special afternoon tea with mom in The Living Room at the five-star Peninsula Beverly Hills, featuring sweet and savory delights, perfectly paired with specialty teas and a glass of Laurent Perrier Champagne accompanied by live music from a classical harpist.

Three different types of teas are offered.

Traditional: Tea Selection, Menu and a glass of Laurent-Perrier, Brut, France $135 per person, Endless Bubbles +$50

Royal: Tea Selection, Menu and a glass of Laurent-Perrier, Brut Rosé, France $145 per person, Endless Bubbles +$65

Imperial: Tea Selection, Menu and a glass of Dom Perignon Brut, France $190 per person

Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks

10700 W. Escondido Canyon Rd., Agua Dulce 91390

Info www.vrnca.org/visit-us.html

A new season of Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks begins on Sunday, May 11, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Join in around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center for a “Celebration of Mothers.”

Enjoy live music, sing-alongs, animal meet and greets, storytelling, crafts, activities, show and tell tables, s’mores and more.

Feel free to bring your own snacks or picnic, acoustic instruments and songs. (No smoking or alcohol permitted).

Free program. For more info call (661) 268-0840 or email [email protected]. 3