David Hegg | Celebrating the Everyday Heroes

By David Hegg

My father-in-law was a hero, although he never thought so. In World War II, he was part of a crew that flew dangerous sorties and accomplished missions that cost previous crews their lives. He was awarded high honors whose emblems found their way to a jewelry box his kids never saw. Only after I married his daughter and pried some stories out of him did the heroic nature of his service come to light for his family. But he never considered himself anything other than an ordinary guy asked to do his duty.

Today, we celebrate the many ordinary women who dedicated their lives to a kind of heroism that is seldom noticed or celebrated. While the news highlights corporate gains, athletic achievements and political successes of women, you won’t see front-page space dedicated to women who decided to forego other opportunities to birth, nurture, train, guide, instruct, discipline and love their children while planning, maintaining and managing a home for them in which they found the provision, protection, affection and acceptance necessary to their physical, social, spiritual and emotional maturity. You can’t explain motherhood succinctly. Nor can you dismiss it quickly, though many try. Motherhood isn’t a job. It’s an identity that overtakes a woman when she brings a child into this world. Many scoff and belittle it, as though growing a business is more honorable than growing a person.

So, here’s to the mothers of our day. Thank you. Thank you for all the times your love and care go unmentioned, seemingly unnoticed. Thank you for the good things you’ve done, only to be punished by ungrateful children and an arrogant society. Thank you for the countless times you’ve found joy in the ordinary, behind-the-scenes tasks necessary to keep a home happy and healthy. And for the tears, and the prayers that persevere when those you love walk the road of disappointment, thank you.

And here’s a special thank you to those mothers who, due to unexpected circumstance, are both mothers and fathers to their kids. Thank you, and press on, knowing your efforts are not in vain, because you can change the trajectory of your kids’ lives. Press on knowing your kindness, love and discipline are what they need to become the healthy, loving and productive members of society we all want them to be. And press on because you will find nothing more satisfying than watching your kids graduate from college, marry well, and understand their place in this world. And believe me, one day you will hear their adult sentiments of gratitude. One day, they’ll get it, and you’ll be thankful you gave it your all.

We’re hearing once again about a “war on women.” Unfortunately, the war most talk about is nothing compared to the societal disdain too often aimed at women who stay home and raise children. Here’s my question: How come those who champion a woman’s right to choose to kill her baby don’t cheer equally for those women who choose to not only have their babies, but also dedicate a prime season of their lives to raise them well?

Today, on Mother’s Day, I am the grateful husband of the best mother I’ve ever known. Though highly talented and well-educated, she counted it a privilege to stay home, manage that home, and fill it with happy, well-mannered, creative and energetic children who, through her tutelage, have all married well and are leaders in their own right. They love their spouses, love each other, love their God, love the church, love their children and love their parents. And now my wife is enjoying the manifold returns on her years of investing in them, as they flourish. Here’s to you, honey.

There’s only one thing left to say. To all you Moms: Happy Mother’s Day! We’re all better because of you!

Local resident David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church. “Ethically Speaking” appears Sundays.