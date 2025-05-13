Deputies: Man threatens landscape worker with firearm 

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on the 25900 block of Palomita Drive in Valencia on Friday, according to an email statement from Deputy Robert Jensen, public information officer with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect allegedly threatened the victim, who was doing landscaping work, with a firearm because the suspect was upset over yard debris coming into his yard, according to Jensen’s email statement.

The suspect was arrested, transported and booked into the station, according to the statement.