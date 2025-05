A woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of a connection to a vehicle burglary that occurred on April 19, according to an email statement from Deputy Robert Jensen, public information officer with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The vehicle was a Chevrolet van, and it was broken into on Walnut Street, Jensen’s email statement said.

The suspect informed arresting deputies that she was on probation for burglary at the time of the arrest, according to Jensen’s statement.