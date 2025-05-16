Diane Zimmerman | Looking Both Ways First?

Up until a few years ago, most of us rarely saw anyone leave a building and not “look both ways” before crossing over to get to their car, bus or whatever was getting him or her from one place to the next, even just to walk to their next destination.

Every driver I have spoken to regarding this has expressed their concerns over the fact that so many are leaving stores and crossing paths where cars are being driven, without even considering looking both ways, just in case a car should be in their path and, possibly, not able to stop in time to prevent injury or death.

Looking both ways before crossing has been the rule of thumb since the horse and buggy days. We didn’t need laws made to enforce this common-sense strategy by pedestrians. Common sense was adhered to by those in control of moving vehicles, as well.

I am speaking to leaving a place of business and entering the parking lot. Many are not even slowing down as they exit the business they were blessing with their purchases. They just walk right out and not one glance in either direction. Many of them have babies, small children in tow.

A couple of weeks ago, I needed to go to Sprouts to purchase an item I can only find there. Instead of turning right at McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway and entering from Magic Mountain, I turned right off McBean in to the parking lot. It was jammed. Then I saw them. At both sides to the entrance to good old Target. Fold-out traffic blockers between vehicles going both ways, with words “Stop for Pedestrians.” Guess what? The “not looking both ways” pedestrians leaving Target were unbelievable in their defiant staring straight ahead as they crossed.

How’s about we stop all of this and go back to smiling, saying “Hi,” looking both ways and living in a country where soon, our government will not control our every move?

A heartfelt “thank you” will be going out to President Donald Trump, his team and all of their supporters.

You may want to look into New California State, newcaliforniastate.com. Then “look both ways” and join. New California reverts back to the original California State Constitution of 1849. We will be presenting our New California State Constitution within a very short time. It has been in the works since 2018. “We the people” will take back California from the “communist” party that has slowly taken over after decades of infiltration.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita