Dr. Gene Dorio | Is This Politics or Progress?

I am writing in response to the headline of The Signal article from May 14, “Council approves second hearing on Newhall condos plan.” For years, I have observed the good intentions of city leadership guiding various projects, some of which I support and others I do not. The Newhall (effort) has been ongoing for decades, driven by the hope of council members revitalizing the older downtown area and restoring it to better financial health.

I am a small business owner in this valley for almost 40 years, and my goal as a geriatric doctor is similar to that of the City Council: to bring older patients improved health.

Most of us who have lived in this valley for decades are familiar with many who played significant roles in the community’s growth and were honored with streets, buildings, bridges and parks named after them. Despite planned communities, this valley, particularly Newhall, is well-established and boasts hundreds of years of history. Every year, the “Cowboy Festival” is celebrated, and for those who don’t know, there is a sidewalk, “Walk of Western Stars” along Main Street, similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As you travel down Railroad Avenue toward State Route 14, you might pass Saugus Cafe. Near the library, you will find the Old Newhall Jail and the American Legion Hall. At the intersection of Newhall Avenue in Heritage Junction is the Saugus Train Station, situated just below the Hart Mansion, while further up Main Street lies the Old Sheriff’s Substation No. 6. All of these buildings are recognized as historic by the Santa Clarita Historic Preservation Ordinance.

I bring this up in relation to the Newhall project because one of the historic buildings listed, the old courthouse, is in the middle of this project and will be demolished following the recent City Council vote.

A building listed as historic will now be demolished? Is this politics or progress?

Worse still, this demolition sets a precedent. Can other developers come in and demolish the Saugus Cafe or any other historic building? Isn’t it the responsibility of the City Council to protect these structures rather than destroy them? Will they rename the streets of those honored in the past? Will Lyons Avenue, McBean Parkway and Haskell Canyon Road be erased? With all these changes, would it be better to call Old Town Newhall “New Town Newhall,” as there won’t be anything old to see?

No one wants to hinder progress and push society backward. My medical care has always relied on modern technology to support older adults. However, we must be careful not to demolish the past in our quest to build a future.

Protecting the old can, in more ways than we think, enhance the new.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus