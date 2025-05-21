Entries being accepted for Fourth of July Parade 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning for 2025 with the theme, “Home is Where the Hart is … Welcome Hart Park!”

The theme honors not only the nation’s independence but also a special milestone for the community as the city of Santa Clarita officially welcomes William S. Hart Park as the city’s 40th park.

On Friday, July 4, thousands of spectators and participants will line the streets of Newhall as the parade kicks off at 9 a.m. The route begins at the Newhall Roundabout, traveling north on Main Street, west on Lyons Avenue onto Orchard Village Road and concluding on Dalbey Drive at Avenida Ignacio.

“Whether you’re a Scout troop, nonprofit, local business, club or proud resident, this is your moment to shine,” reads a news release from the city. “Share your creativity, community pride and red-white-and-blue flair with the entire Santa Clarita Valley.”

Entrants can complete the online registration by visiting SCVParade.com. The deadline for standard entries is June 15. Late entries will be accepted through June 22 with a late fee.

Watching is free and no registration is required — just grab your spot along the route and enjoy the festivities.

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is made possible each year by a dedicated group of community volunteers. For more information, including the parade route, online registration and more, visit SCVParade.com.