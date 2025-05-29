Firefighters battle structure fire  

Firefighters were battling a working structure fire that broke out in the Sierra Estates in Canyon County on Thursday afternoon, according to an official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The structure fire was reported in the 19100 block of west Sierra Estates Drive at 2:52 p.m., said Howard Tieu, a spokesperson with the Fire Department, and the first unit was on the scene of the incident five minutes after initial dispatch time.

The fire is active as of the publication of this story, and it is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the blaze, Tieu said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, he added, and no additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.