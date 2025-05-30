Firefighters battling brush fire near Frazier Park

Firefighters from both the Kern County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service responded to a brush fire that broke out near Frazier Park on Thursday afternoon, according to social media posts made by both agencies.

The fire, dubbed the “Frazier Fire,” was estimated to have reached 150 to 200 acres as of approximately 5:45 p.m. with no official containment percentage released. Evacuation warnings were in place for surrounding communities, information for which can be found here: tinyurl.com/3e6a944t.

No additional information is immediately available as of the time of this publication.