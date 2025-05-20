George Whitesides | Honoring National Police Week

Each May, during National Police Week, we come together as a country to honor the courage and sacrifice of the men and women in law enforcement. This week is not just about remembrance — it’s about reflection, gratitude, recommitting to support those who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe.

As the congressman for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, it is my honor to work with, and advocate for, our local law enforcement who work day in and day out to protect us. This week, I was able to attend the Candlelight Vigil on the National Mall to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. I had the opportunity to speak with L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna, who was in D.C. for Police Week, about the unique challenges our local deputies face, and to reflect on heroes like Deputy Ryan “Clink” Clinkunbroomer and Sgt. Steve Owen — names etched into the heart of California for their service and their sacrifice. I also had the privilege of meeting the widow of Deputy Freddy Flores, whose loss reminds us that behind every badge is a family whose love and strength support our officers every day.

Throughout the week, I held important conversations about the future of public safety in Southern California. In my meeting with the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, we discussed the growing challenges facing our law enforcement agencies, and what kind of help they need from their federal representatives. These men and women are being asked to do more with less, at a time when public safety demands are only increasing.

Over the next few years, Los Angeles County will host the Olympics, the Super Bowl, and parts of the World Cup — events that will draw millions from across the globe, and require a strong and resourced presence from our local police departments. As I travel across our district to speak with our officers, one consistent piece of feedback they always share is that we are in the midst of a serious recruitment and retention crisis, and need a comprehensive approach to ensure we maintain the personnel needed to succeed.

Right now, we face a shortfall of more than 1,500 sworn deputies across Los Angeles County. Our response to this challenge cannot wait – for the safety of our neighborhoods, our schools, and our community.

National Police Week is a time to reflect, but should also be a time to act. That’s why my colleagues and I passed a series of bills this week to improve support we give law enforcement, including legislation to improve mental health services, to monitor data and track active threats against officers, and to give additional resources to Gold Shield families.

However, we must do more to ensure that we have a seamless partnership at the local, state and federal level.

Our community owes a debt to law enforcement officers that cannot be repaid with words alone. We owe them action. And I am committed to working with my colleagues in Congress to deliver real, lasting support for our law enforcement agencies.

To the officers who serve, and to the families who stand behind them: Thank you. We see you, we honor you, and we support you.

Rep. George Whitesides represents California’s 27th Congressional District and serves on the House Armed Services Committee.