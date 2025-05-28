Gieser completes Army medic training 

News release

Jack Gieser, a 2023 graduate of Valencia High School, began his military career in 2024, completing basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in December 2024. This was followed by Combat Medic Specialist Training at Fort Sam Houston.

After months of rigorous training that included battlefield medicine, trauma care, and emergency response, Gieser graduated on May 16, according to a news release. Now assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Gieser will join the 82nd Airborne, one of the military’s most elite units, the release said.