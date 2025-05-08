H.I.G. Capital Forms $4 Billion Tech Services Firm in Latest Private-Equity IT Play 

H.I.G. Capital has completed the merger of two information technology companies to create a $4 billion enterprise focused on high-growth areas including cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, as private-equity firms increasingly target the fragmented IT services sector.

The Miami-based alternative investment firm, which oversees $69 billion in assets, said it has finalized the acquisition of publicly traded Converge Technology Solutions and combined it with existing portfolio company Mainline Information Systems. The merged entity has been rebranded as Pellera Technologies.

The transaction, announced Tuesday, creates a major player in the North American IT solutions space at a time when corporations are accelerating technology investments to modernize infrastructure and adapt to AI-driven business models.

“With H.I.G.’s support, we’re accelerating investments in areas like AI, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, app modernization, data, and managed services, with the goal of becoming the provider of choice for comprehensive technology solutions,” said Greg Berard, chief executive of Pellera, who previously led Converge.

The deal follows a pattern of consolidation in the IT services industry, where private-equity firms have been assembling platforms to capitalize on growing technology spending.

Tallahassee, Florida-based Pellera will serve enterprise and mid-market clients with a combined workforce drawing from both predecessor companies. Jeff Dobbelaere, former chief executive of Mainline, will serve as president and chief operating officer.

“Together, we have stronger relationships with our industry-leading partners, unlocking greater access and broader solutions for our clients,” Dobbelaere said in a statement.

For H.I.G., the Pellera formation represents part of a broader technology-focused investment strategy. Earlier this month, the firm acquired Quisitive Technology Solutions, a Microsoft Cloud and AI solutions provider with nearly 500 employees.

Aaron Tolson, managing director at H.I.G., said the firm sees opportunity in combining “two trusted and complementary IT solutions partners to boost service offerings and accelerate growth in complex and strategic IT areas.”

The technology services deals come amid a flurry of transaction activity for H.I.G. in 2025. Last week, the firm announced a strategic investment in GetixHealth, a provider of revenue cycle management solutions to healthcare institutions.

In February, H.I.G. sold Soleo Health, a specialty pharmacy and infusion services provider, to funds managed by Court Square Capital and WindRose Health Investors. That same month, the firm signed an agreement to take a strategic stake in HELLER Group, a German machine tool manufacturer with over 2,600 employees globally.

H.I.G. has simultaneously pursued a European real estate strategy, acquiring logistics properties in France and investing in the Cambridge, U.K. life sciences market through its purchase of an 85,000-square-foot innovation campus.

Founded in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and currently maintains a portfolio of over 100 companies generating combined sales exceeding $53 billion.

The firm’s Pellera transaction was advised by Guggenheim Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities, Lazard Frères & Co., BMO Capital Markets, Stikeman Elliott and Weil, Gotshal & Manges.