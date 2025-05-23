Blog

Half-acre fire breaks out in Newhall 

Firefighters responded to the half-acre fire in Newhall Friday afternoon on May 23, 2025. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
A half-acre brush fire, dubbed the “Magic Incident,” broke out in Newhall at the intersection of Deputy Jake Drive and Valle Del Oro and was quickly stopped by firefighters early Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:26 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:32 p.m., according to  Howard Tiu, spokesman for the Fire Department. Forward progress stopped at 12:46 p.m. according to Saadullah Sheikh with the Fire Department.  

“There [was] light to medium fuel and slow rate of spread,” Tiu said. According to Tiu, the fire was initially spreading upward.  

According to Tiu, no structures were threatened. Michael McGrath Elementary School was evacuated, according to reports from the scene. 

