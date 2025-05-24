Hart district discusses phase 5 of strategic plan  

Communication and collaboration were the topics for the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board during Wednesday’s discussion of the fifth phase of the district’s strategic plan.

The plan, which was adopted in June 2022, is aimed at guiding the district toward improvement over the next five years.

The goal is to increase and improve meaningful communication with the community, which not only means to inform but also to engage, and in order to communicate proactively and effectively, the district has developed a communication protocol for both regular and crisis situations, Superintendent Michael Vierra said.

For emergency updates involving incidents on campus, a communication circle will be implemented to quickly distribute information to the individuals in order of importance for a more seamless approach.

The district will also provide more translation support for parents and guardians whose native language isn’t English, with translation devices on campuses and an online system with the capability to translate in over 100 languages, communications director Debbie Dunn said.

The system, named ParentSquare, will be available for parents and teachers, increasing two-way communication and collaboration to ensure student success.

The district is also attempting to include more community outreach with social media, a video series titled “Superintendent Minute” with messages from Vierra himself, and an attendance campaign.

The attendance campaigns are to encourage students to show up every day for classes, as it has become an ongoing challenge for the Hart District and other schools nationwide, Dunn said.

The attendance campaigns, if successful, will allow the district to receive more funding through allocations based on average daily attendance, Dunn said.

With the support of local businesses and their donations, school officials across the Hart district have been able to provide awards and gift cards for students who participate in these attendance campaigns.

The Hart district is also strengthening collaboration with its four local feeder districts through site-to-site interactions and meetings among superintendents to address student needs and work together on challenges, Vierra said.

Engaging with elected local, state, and national officials is part of the district’s educational advocacy initiative and will help advance its goals, Vierra said. To foster that collaboration, participation in community events and meetings will be increased.