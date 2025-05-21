Independence Day Classic returns for 41st year 

News release

The 41st Annual Independence Day Classic, hosted by the Santa Clarita Runners, returns this Fourth of July to kick off Santa Clarita’s Independence Day festivities with a morning of fitness, fun and patriotic spirit.

This year’s event features races for all ages and ability levels, including the 5K run/walk along the parade route with thousands of cheering spectators, the Kids K, and the 1-Mile Masters Walk, designed for those looking for a more relaxed experience. All participants crossing the finish line receive a commemorative finisher’s medal.

The races begin with the Kids K at 7:15 a.m., followed by the 5K at 7:30 a.m. and the Masters Walk at 7:35 a.m. All events start and finish near Newhall Park.

A health and fitness vendor expo will also be part of the event starting at 6:30 a.m. and running until 9 a.m.

Registration is open at id5k.scrunners.org. Discounted rates are available for early registrants. Each participant will receive a race tech shirt (Kids K excluded), a finisher’s medal, a post-race treat and a personal race photo.

Proceeds from the race help support all seven cross country programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District. The event is expected to sell out.

For information on sponsorships, contact: [email protected].