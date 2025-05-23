Jack Crawford | Virtuous Qualities and Irony

I agree with the message Pastor David Hegg shares in his May 18 column, “Hard Things Build Strong Character.” However, I also find it interesting, and maybe even ironic, that Donald Trump and Elon Musk demonstrate the polar opposite in their attitudes and actions as the leaders of our country.

Pastor Hegg quotes Aristotle: “Both skill and virtue are always concerned with what is harder, because success in what is harder is superior.”

Regarding virtue, he lists qualities such as “deceit, incivility, crudeness, impudence, rash decision-making, lawlessness, vulgarity” that he sees as infecting our society that are “regularly defended and even applauded.” I can’t say these traits weren’t present before Donald Trump, but he has taken them to a whole new level. Hegg lists qualities of virtue that are sorely lacking in our society such as “self-control, prudence, respect, honesty, honor and love of neighbor.” Sadly, these qualities are also missing in Trump.

Turning to skill, Pastor Hegg remembers when “skill was learned and gained over time, and the more time you spent developing your ability, the more valuable you were to your enterprise.” He further observes, “There is a reason our best researchers, scientists, writers and statesmen spend time and effort perfecting their skills and honing their intellectual capabilities … The reason is simple. True character and skill aren’t easy to acquire, and once gained, they don’t quit when adversity arrives.”

Relating this to today’s situation, he says, “Sadly the younger segment of our population no longer sees time plus effort as adding up to benefit. There certainly are areas where technology has grown so quickly that those coming out of grad school today know far more about their industry than the old timers. But, do they understand people? Have they learned from 30 years’ worth of mistakes, problem-solving, and perseverance through trial and error?” Could there be a more accurate description of the carnage that the Trump/Musk Department of Government Efficiency efforts have leveled on our country?

Let me repeat. Pastor David Hegg has delivered a very powerful and important message that I fully embrace. If only our leaders would read and heed it.

Jack Crawford

Saugus