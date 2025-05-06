Lackey and Paris Hilton announce children’s protection measure 

News release

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and Paris Hilton have announced their bipartisan measure, Assembly Bill 653, also known as The Child Abuse Mandated Entertainment Reporter Act (CAMERA), sponsored by Hilton’s nonprofit 11:11 Media Impact and joint-authored by Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, D-Baldwin Park.

This measure proposes greater protection for children in the entertainment industry by requiring talent agents, talent managers, and talent coaches to be mandated reporters of suspected child abuse, according to a news release from Lackey’s office.

“As someone who experienced abuse as a teen and has spent the last several years fighting to protect kids, I was honored when Assemblymember Lackey approached me with the idea for this bill,” Hilton said in the release. “Adults who work with children — especially in high-pressure industries — have a responsibility to recognize the signs of abuse and take action. AB 653 helps close a dangerous loophole and ensures more professionals are trained and accountable to protect the most vulnerable.”

Children in the entertainment industry face unique and serious vulnerabilities, including long hours, high-pressure environments, and close interactions with adults in positions of power, the release said. In recent years, a growing number of former child stars have come forward with painful stories of abuse and exploitation they endured on set.

“Across many of these accounts, one alarming truth persists — there was no one to turn to, and no system in place to catch or prevent the abuse,” the release said.

“This ends now,” Lackey, whose district includes some eastern portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, said in the release. “Children in the entertainment industry should not be subjected to any form of abuse. I am honored to work alongside Paris Hilton who has been a huge advocate for children’s protection measures, and to be able to create a new safeguard guard to protect our most vulnerable, innocent population.”

CAMERA will take steps to further protect children in the entertainment industry by adding talent agents, talent managers, and talent coaches who work with children to the list of mandated reporters.

The bill passed out of the Assembly Public Safety Committee on April 22 with a 9-0 vote and will next go to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.