LEAP Children’s Museum seeks volunteers for summer pop-up 

News release

The LEAP Children’s Museum is seeking community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its Summer Pop-Up Series, running from June 7 through July 6 at the Valencia Town Center.

Taking place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the event period (excluding Friday, June 6, and July 4), this series offers interactive exhibits and activities designed to inspire curiosity and creativity in children of all ages, according to a news release from LEAP (Learn, Experience, Act, Play).

Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the days of operation to assist with a variety of roles, including event setup and teardown, greeting visitors and guiding families, supporting interactive exhibits and hands-on activities, and providing general event assistance.

“This is a great opportunity for high school students, college interns, community groups, or anyone looking to give back,” the nonprofit LEAP said in a news release. “Our volunteers are a vital part of creating a fun and educational atmosphere for kids and families.”

To volunteer, visit the sign-up page at signup.com/go/HByegGb.