‘Living examples of resilience,’ Golden Oak celebrates class of 2025  

Thirty-five Golden Oak Adult School students were “living examples of resilience,” their “journey to this moment undoubtedly unique, filled with challenges and triumphs,” said Principal Bryan Wilson to the audience on Tuesday evening.

Families, friends and loved ones arrived at the Hart High School auditorium to witness their students walk across the stage and receive their GED commemorating the completion of their high school education or HiSET, which is a High School Equivalency Certificate.

The gathering of adult graduates, including a 70-year-old, have “balanced demanding jobs, family responsibilities, and the complexities of life all while committing yourself to the pursuit of your academic goals,” Wilson said during his welcome speech.

Golden Oak Adult School is an educational institution focused on giving adult learners in the community the resources to help them thrive with academic, career and technical skills preparing them for post-secondary education, says the school’s mission statement.

Featured student speakers throughout the ceremony were: Evelin Escobar, Neyd Amaral, Jennifer Burgos, Tammie Ragels and Alta Peoples.

Escobar opened her speech in Spanish, thanking those present to celebrate a special day for her and her fellow classmates.

“It seems like it was just yesterday I arrived at my first class and was welcomed by my science teacher. That day she gave me the confidence that I needed and the words of encouragement. I set the goal that graduation of 2025, I would be one of the graduates,” she said, speaking in Spanish. “I met wonderful people. We became close. If someone seemed discouraged, we would encourage them. Today we can see the reward of our efforts, the journey was not easy, this is only the beginning of wonderful things to come.”

When Amaral first came to this country, which was about two years ago, he knew minimal English, he said. With no family nearby, he made the decision of enrolling at Golden Oak to pursue his education and learn English, which he knew would open new opportunities for him. But throughout his time attending the school, he had a friend who wasn’t supportive, even saying it was a waste of time to aim for his certification, he said.

The Golden Oak Adult School graduating class of 2025 on May 20, 2025 at Hart High School in Newhall, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

His journey to walk across the stage came with sacrifices, he added, prioritizing his studies, and he also recognized that all his fellow classmates did the same in some shape or form.

“You deserve this,” he told his classmates. “This beautiful country has excellent opportunity for the people to finish high school. Never give the power to another person to say ‘No’ in your life. It’s your decision, it’s in your hands.”

Burgos enrolled at the school in 2023, but didn’t really focus on her school work until this year.

“For a long time, I didn’t have the motivation to finish school,” she said. “I came back because I wanted to do it for my parents, to prove I could make this dream possible, but since I wasn’t doing it for myself, I felt unmotivated, procrastinated, made excuses and didn’t believe in myself.”

At the age of 26, she felt embarrassed to come back to get her high school diploma, she said, but she soon realized, quoting Joe Girard, “‘the elevator to success is out of order, you’ll have to use the stairs, one step at a time.’”

She soon stopped thinking of others and learned to prioritize herself and developed tunnel vision on finishing what she started.

“We all have different paths, different reasons for coming back, and different challenges we face. But one thing we all have in common here is that we did it,” Burgos said.

For Ragels, not having a high school diploma was a huge secret she kept close to her heart. As a single mother, her focus was to raise her two daughters, provide food on the table, and make sure the bills were paid.

Tammie Ragels delivers her student speech during the Golden Oak Adult School graduation ceremony on May 20, 2025 at Hart High School in Newhall, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

But that desire to finish what she started always lingered, she said. Ragels confessed her secret to her daughters, that she never graduated high school, and that she wanted to go back to accomplish that dream.

“Instead of judgment or disappointment, they gave me something I’ll never forget. They gave me grace, encouragement, and love. They were proud of me for just trying, and that gave me courage for taking the first step back,” Ragels said. “It’s never too late to rewrite your story. To my fellow graduates, we did it with grit, grace, and resilience. This diploma may be in my hands, but it belongs to all of us, every parent, child, teacher, every person who ever said, ‘You can still do this’.”

After 42 years of working full time and retiring before the pandemic, Peoples found herself seeking a new job that required a high school diploma.

As she attended Golden Oak at 70 years old, she persevered.

“It can be done if you are willing to put forth the effort. Always remember you are brighter than you think, never stop believing in yourself. Not everyone will understand your journey. That’s fine. Take pride in how far you have come, and have faith in how far you can go.”

During the ceremony, four students were also awarded the California Council of Adult Education scholarship for their hard work and dedication to their studies, with support of the community through fundraising efforts of the CCA chapter.

The student scholarships were awarded to Caydence Espinoza, Ragels, Amaral, and Kyle Reid.

As the Golden Oak Class of 2025 switched their tassels from right to left, a roar of cheers could be heard coming from loved ones.

“Your presence here is a testament to the belief that education is a lifelong endeavor, a continuous process of growth and self-improvement,” Wilson said. “You have shown us that it is never too late to pursue one’s dreams, to proclaim one’s education and to forge a brighter future.”