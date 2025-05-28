Lois Eisenberg | An American Pope

On Thursday May 8, a pope was chosen and he is Leo XIV, birth name Robert Prevost. He is an American from Chicago, 69 years old, and at this young age Pope Leo XIV will live a long, productive life, God willing — pun intended.

One archbishop marveled at the quickness of the vote for Pope Leo XIV, calling it a miracle, and indeed it was.

How lucky we Americans are and how lucky is the world to have a man of Pope Leo’s caliber?

Pope Leo speaks five languages: English, Spanish, Italian, French and Portuguese.

Pope Leo is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Peru, and served as a missionary in northern Peru then as a bishop in Chiclayo for a total of two decades.

Pope Leo is intellectually brilliant, and has an extraordinarily compassionate heart, so say his peers.

Pope Leo is a White Sox fan and maybe he can say a prayer for them so they can have a winning season.

Pope Leo is a strong advocate of social justice issues, as was Pope Francis, and both Pope Francis and Pope Leo (opposed President Donald) Trump’s immigration policy.

When Pope Leo was a cardinal he (posted a link to an opinion article that said) Vice President JD Vance was wrong: “Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.” (Source: National Catholic Reporter.)

The new Pope doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of Trump or Vance.

With all of Pope Leo’s outstanding attributes he is going to be an outstanding pope and I wish Pope Leo Godspeed in all of his endeavours.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia