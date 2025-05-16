Lois Eisenberg | Lamenting the First 100 Days

President Donald Trump signed 142 executive orders in his first 100 days in office, per the federal register, which is an extraordinary amount of executive orders in that period of time, only surpassing Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 99 executive orders in the same period of time in 1933.

There are many concerns about Trump’s executive orders, and rightfully so: Dismantling of government agencies and their departments, gone to war with institutions such as universities, media outlets, law firms, museums, etc., the despicable act of pardoning every single Jan. 6 defendant, the stock market plummeted to the worst performance since April 1932 due to Trump’s tariffs, consumer confidence is the lowest in three years (Time Magazine), businesses big and small face the threat of closure.

ABC News says Wall Street, Goldman Sachs in particular, says that Trump’s tariffs could cause a recession, and that “consumers will curtail spending to pad their savings.”

Inflation is expected to rise, there is a concern of empty shelves at retailers, consumer confidence plunged to 50.8% in April from 71.7% in January, the dollar weakened by 9% (Goldman Sachs), birthright citizenship, guaranteed by the 14th Amendment, was ordered to be eliminated by executive order but the issue is headed to the Supreme Court.

I could go on and on but I feel you are getting the gist of Trump’s first 100 days.

Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III, a Ronald Reagan appointee, has said this and I quote: “This administration’s behavior threatens to reduce the rule of law and tarnish the very values for which Americans of diverse views and persuasions have always stood.”

This belief by JWilkinson says it all about Trump’s administration of chaos, invasive actions, cruelty, negativity, carelessness, weakening policies, etc.

A lot of people have been hurt unduly by this administration’s policies and by the grace of God it must stop.

It has taken America 250 years to achieve a good brand and good reputation, and it has taken only 100 days to “trash it,” and it is going to take decades to rectify the damage.

In the “first 100 days” Trump’s job-approval rating dipped to the lowest of any president in eight decades (Pew Research).

If the way things are going in these first 100 days, these negative things will continue to destroy America and it will end up taking America backward for an insurmountable amount of time, and it will take an insurmountable time to recover.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia