Male killed after jumping from Weldon Canyon Road overcrossing 

A male pedestrian was killed Friday night on southbound Interstate 5, after jumping from the Weldon Canyon Road overcrossing, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer with the California Highway Patrol-Newhall area Office.

According to a press release from Burgos-Lopez, officers were notified of the incident at 9:45 p.m.

“Witnesses, who called 911, reported [seeing] a male standing on the Weldon Canyon Road overcrossing looking down onto I-5 before jumping from the overpass,” according to the release.

The male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene. The pedestrian was struck by “at least one vehicle” during the officers’ investigation.

According to the release, the pedestrian’s vehicle was parked near Weldon Canyon Road on The Old Road.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role. The incident is still under investigation, according to the release.

Witnesses can contact Officer Callicot with the CHP Newhall-area Office at 661-600-1600.