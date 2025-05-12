Man arrested on suspicion of DUI, child endangerment  

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 10:45 p.m., CHP officers conducted an enforcement stop on a red Dodge Charger southbound on State Route 14, just north of Golden Valley Road, according to an email statement from Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The suspect was transporting a young girl at the time of the arrest, according to Burgos-Lopez’s email statement.

The young girl was returned to her mother, and the suspect was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to the email statement from Burgos-Lopez.

Burgos-Lopez said in a follow-up phone interview that officers were unsure whether the suspect and the young girl were related.