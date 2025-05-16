Man gets 4 years for domestic violence in plea deal 

A San Fernando Valley man charged with stalking and terrorizing an ex-girlfriend who lives in Newhall pleaded no contest to a pair of charges Monday, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

Miguel Angel Miramontes, 41, of Granada Hills, entered the plea to two counts: felony domestic violence and felony first-degree attempted burglary. He also admitted the factors in aggravation.

Judge Hayden Zacky issued a sentence of four years in state prison in accordance with a plea agreement that also required Miramontes to relinquish his firearms and return Monday for a probation report and formal sentencing.

He has been held without bail since his second arrest in the Santa Clarita Valley in October, which came after a string of attacks against a woman with whom he had a monthslong relationship.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives detailed a string of attacks against the woman at her Lyons Avenue home, which escalated in nature and severity, in their sworn statements seeking a warrant for his arrest.

Miramontes would show up to the victim’s house in the middle of the night, harass the victim and her dog and then vandalize her property, according to several reports filed with the SCV Sheriff’s Station detailed in court records.

A month later, it happened again while the victim had a friend visiting, according to detectives.

Miramontes fled each time before deputies arrived, according to the reports, but a July assault is what ultimately led to the felony charges and conviction Monday.

Around 2 a.m. July 14, Miramontes broke into the victim’s home while she was watching TV with her dog. The victim ran from her own home in fear when she saw Miramontes, according to the detective’s report, and Miramontes responded by chasing her down, physically assaulting her and then using pepper spray on the victim and her dog, before a neighbor was able to shoo him away.

Based on the allegations, deputies requested $450,000 bail for Miramontes, and using information from their investigation, Miramontes was arrested July 23.

He was initially arraigned on felony vandalism charges for May 4 and June 9 reports in 2024; second-degree robbery for the June 17 report; first-degree attempted burglary for the June 23 allegation; domestic violence, robbery, illegal use of tear gas and cruelty to animals for the July 14 incident; another domestic violence charge for a July 17 incident; and bringing a controlled substance into jail, which happened on the day of his July 23 arrest. Two charges were dropped, including the drug allegation and the robbery charges.

The evidence presented in court at Miramontes’ preliminary hearing included pictures of injuries that prosecutors said Miramontes inflicted during the visits to his victim’s home and a protective order granted against Miramontes.

Judge Bernie LaForteza ordered Miramontes held without bail in October after he missed a court date and was found by SCV Crime Impact Team deputies near the Newhall Pass.