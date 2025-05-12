Blog

Man hospitalized after solo traffic collision

A white sedan is more than halfway on the sidewalk, blocking the right lane on Stevenson Ranch Parkway just west of The Old Road after a solo traffic collision in Stevenson Ranch, Monday afternoon, May 12, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
A solo traffic collision resulted in a man around 35 years old being transported to the hospital Monday afternoon on Stevenson Ranch Parkway just west of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, a California Highway Patrol official said. 

According to reports from the scene, a motorist driving a white sedan appeared to have been traveling west on Stevenson Ranch Parkway and hit the curb near The Old Road. The vehicle was more than halfway on the sidewalk and partly blocking traffic in the right lane when units arrived on the scene.  

Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a CHP spokesman, said the call for service came in at 2:23 p.m. The first unit arrived five minutes later. 

“Right now,” Burgos-Lopez said just before 3 p.m. “it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a part.” 

Burgos-Lopez added that paramedics transported the motorist to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia. 

First responders were dispatched to a solo vehicle traffic collison on Stevenson Ranch Parkway and The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, Monday, May 12, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
