Mike Woodings | Lock-Step Democrat Support

Rep. George Whitesides has been in office since January, elected to represent all of us in the 27th District. The question remains is, why did voters choose Whitesides? With only shallow roots in our district, why did he narrowly win November’s election to be our representative in Congress?

Whitesides’ vote against HR-1 (One Big Beautiful Bill Act) in the House of Representatives on May 20 is a clear demonstration that he does not have the best interest of his constituents at heart.

His lock-step support of the Democrat minority in Congress in fact was a vote against YOU. By voting “no” on HR-1, he voted to raise taxes, kill jobs, cut benefits, and to make California and YOU less safe.

George Whitesides has already shown that his vote in Congress is not for you. Fortunately for us, his term in Congress is only two years. It will not be long before the next election cycle begins, and it will be our turn to vote. We have seen that Whitesides does not truly represent us. In 2026, voters in the 27th District must vote “no” on Whitesides.

Mike Woodings

Castaic