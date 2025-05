The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit reports that Lance Chavez, who was reported missing on Sunday, has been located.

Chavez had been last seen on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. in the 24400 block of Marzal Street in Santa Clarita before it was announced Tuesday night that he had been located.

“Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Lance,” read a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.