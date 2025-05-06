Morning crash initiates SigAlert 

A crash on the southbound side of Interstate 5 in Gorman caused multiple lane closures for commuters on Tuesday morning, according to a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

CHP Newhall officers were dispatched to a solo vehicle crash involving a Toyota Sequoia hauling a trailer at 5:14 a.m. on the southbound side of the I-5 near Cherry Canyon Road, and on arrival first responders found a vehicle and trailer on its side, said Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer with the Newhall office.

Officers believe the trailer was too heavy for the Toyota Sequoia, which could have been traveling at a fast rate of speed before the vehicle lost control and crashed, he added.

The vehicle at the time was occupied by the driver and passenger, and neither sustained any injuries, Burgos-Lopez added.

A SigAlert was issued for the southbound No. 3 and No. 4 lanes from approximately 5:40 a.m. until 10:20 a.m. while Caltrans and tow truck crews worked on clearing the road, he added.

No arrests were made in connection to the crash.