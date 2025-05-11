Nancy Fairbanks | Beware of Scare Tactics

Kevin Kuykendall’s letter (April 4) hit me hard. He’s worried sick about Donald Trump’s immigration policies and what they mean for our rights. I feel that Santa Clarita’s a melting pot, and we want everyone treated fair. But some of Kevin’s claims are scary, and that can spook folks more than help.

Kevin says they’re using a 1798 law to deport people without a chance to fight. Not that simple. It’s been used for specific cases, like 130 Venezuelan gang members sent to El Salvador (NPR). Regular deportations need hearings, unless it’s urgent (Department of Homeland Security). Judge James Boasberg’s calling out misuse of that law (Brennan Center). The system’s messy, but not lawless.

He claims visa and green card holders are deported just for slamming U.S. policy on Gaza. While there is evidence of some visa revocations and detentions tied to pro-Palestinian activism, it’s more complicated. It involves allegations of national security threats, legal violations, or specific actions, not just mere disagreements. Let’s take Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student detained for pro-Palestinian protests. The feds used a 1952 law, saying his activism hurt U.S. foreign policy, not just his opinions. A French researcher’s visa got yanked for legal issues, not speech. Green card folks get hearings, per the ACLU. It’s not a simple free-speech crackdown.

Kevin’s right about pressure on critics. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is creeping on protesters’ social media. But the ACLU’s fighting back and courts aren’t budging. The idea of citizens “disappeared” as non-citizens is scary but rare. Seven citizens got detained by mistake in 2024; the courts fixed it fast (Washington Post). El Salvador deportations were gang-related, not protesters.

Exaggerations like these make us feel stuck or scared to speak at town halls. Misinformation spreads like crazy and we don’t need that here. Kevin’s worries are real, but let’s stick to facts — check court records or DHS reports. That way, we keep Santa Clarita’s community spirit strong without the panic.

Nancy Fairbanks

Stevenson Ranch