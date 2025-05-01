Newhall hit-and-run under investigation 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a Newhall hit-and-run traffic collision that left a pedestrian injured Thursday.

Sgt. Bill Edson of the Crime Prevention Unit said the station received a report of an incident at 12:23 p.m. involving a red Nissan Altima and a man near the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue.

Patrol deputies were on the scene within two minutes, he said, but the suspect’s vehicle had already fled from the location in the direction of Interstate 5.

The victim was awake and in stable condition when he was transported, Edson said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.