No arrests in attempted burglary 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an attempted residential burglary on Friday morning in Stevenson Ranch, according to a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The incident occurred in the 25900 block of Tennyson Lane at approximately 11 a.m., Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, said in a text message to The Signal.

The three suspects were described to be wearing construction gear along with gaiter masks and gained entry of the residence by entering through the side of the yard, Jensen stated.

It is unclear why the suspects fled the area, but the suspect vehicle, which was last seen leaving the neighborhood, was described as a small black SUV with red running boards, Jensen added in the message.

No arrests have been made as of the publication of this story.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the attempted burglary occurred an hour before deputies were dispatched to investigate the incident.