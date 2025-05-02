One extricated, 2 transported from Valencia crash 

One person was extricated and two people were transported after a traffic collision on the 26000 block of Valencia Boulevard at 12:50 p.m. on Friday, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:57 p.m., Aldana said.

The first person was transported to a local hospital at 1:21 p.m. and the second one was transported at 1:40 p.m., Aldana said.

At the time of this publication, there is no additional information available, Aldana added.