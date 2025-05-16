One person extricated, one arrested on suspicion of DUI 

One person was extricated after a two-vehicle traffic collision on Ashboro Drive and Whites Canyon Road on Thursday night, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to Deputy Villalobos, who did not want to give her first name, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:35 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 11:40 p.m., Aldana said.

One patient was transported to a local hospital at 12:02 a.m., according to Aldana.