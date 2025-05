The City of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party, with this month’s theme as “Spy Games.” The evening event was secret-agent themed and haf interactive games for people of all ages. The event was held in Old Town Newhall last Thursday.

Eric Jensen attempts to hit the target at a game station during the monthly Senses Block Party ‘Spy Games’ themed event on May 15, 2025 in Old Town Newhall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Schalice Sexton assists Arabelle Sexton, 1, in throwing a ball into a bucket at one of the game stations during the monthly Senses Block Party ‘Spy Games’ themed event on May 15, 2025 in Old Town Newhall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

A group of guests attempt to figure out brain teasers during the monthly Senses Block Party ‘Spy Games’ themed event on May 15, 2025 in Old Town Newhall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Children attempt to complete a fictional mission obstacle course with “lazers” during the monthly Senses Block Party ‘Spy Games’ themed event on May 15, 2025 in Old Town Newhall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal